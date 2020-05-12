COVID-19
Films AND food suggestions from movie critics Chuck and Pam

Chuck’s Pick: Lady and the Tramp

Ingredients for Meatballs:

•           3 slices white bread (crusts removed), diced or torn to pieces

•           2/3 cup cold water

•           1 lb lean ground beef (7%-15% fat)

•           1 lb Sweet Ground Italian sausage casings removed

•           1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese plus more to serve

•           4 cloves garlic minced

•           1 tsp sea salt

•           1/2 tsp black pepper

•           1 large egg

•           3/4 cup all-purpose flour to dredge meatballs

•           3 Tbsp Light olive oil to saute or use vegetable oil

Ingredients for Sauce:

•           1 medium yellow onion (1 cup chopped)

•           4 cloves garlic minced

•           56 oz crushed tomatoes (from 2 – 28 oz cans)

•           2 bay leaves optional

•           Salt & pepper to taste

•           2 Tbsp basil finely minced*

Other Ingredients:

•           1 lb. spaghetti

Instructions

How to Make the Best Italian Meatballs:

1.          Combine bread pieces with 2/3 cup water and set aside 5 min then mash with a fork.

Pam’s Pick: The Delicacy

1 Chicken Breast, cut into strips

2 TBSP Teriyaki Sauce

1 TBSP Oil

1 cup cooked rice

6 small sheets of toasted Nori

Cucumber, peeled and cut into 2 inch slivers

METHOD:

1.          Preheat broiler

2.         Toss the chicken in teriyaki sauce, then the oil, and lay out on a foil-lined pan.

3.         Broil chicken on both sides for about 4 minutes, let cool.

4.         Divide rice into 6 equal portions

5.         Put a sheet of Nori, shiny side down, on a rolling mat, longest end toward you.

6.         Wet your hands, spread 1 portion of rice in an even layer on the nori

7.         Leave 3/4” of nori visible at the end furthest from you

8.         Lay the chicken strips in a line on the Nori closest to you

9.         Add a line of cucumber

10.        Roll the sushi on the mat (Watch a Youtube video to see how)

11.         Cut into event slices with a VERY sharp knife so it doesn’t squish. 

As always, don’t miss Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam on Facebook or their website.

