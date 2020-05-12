Films AND food suggestions from movie critics Chuck and Pam

Chuck’s Pick: Lady and the Tramp
Ingredients for Meatballs:
• 3 slices white bread (crusts removed), diced or torn to pieces
• 2/3 cup cold water
• 1 lb lean ground beef (7%-15% fat)
• 1 lb Sweet Ground Italian sausage casings removed
• 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese plus more to serve
• 4 cloves garlic minced
• 1 tsp sea salt
• 1/2 tsp black pepper
• 1 large egg
• 3/4 cup all-purpose flour to dredge meatballs
• 3 Tbsp Light olive oil to saute or use vegetable oil
Ingredients for Sauce:
• 1 medium yellow onion (1 cup chopped)
• 4 cloves garlic minced
• 56 oz crushed tomatoes (from 2 – 28 oz cans)
• 2 bay leaves optional
• Salt & pepper to taste
• 2 Tbsp basil finely minced*
Other Ingredients:
• 1 lb. spaghetti
Instructions
How to Make the Best Italian Meatballs:
1. Combine bread pieces with 2/3 cup water and set aside 5 min then mash with a fork.
Pam’s Pick: The Delicacy
1 Chicken Breast, cut into strips
2 TBSP Teriyaki Sauce
1 TBSP Oil
1 cup cooked rice
6 small sheets of toasted Nori
Cucumber, peeled and cut into 2 inch slivers
METHOD:
1. Preheat broiler
2. Toss the chicken in teriyaki sauce, then the oil, and lay out on a foil-lined pan.
3. Broil chicken on both sides for about 4 minutes, let cool.
4. Divide rice into 6 equal portions
5. Put a sheet of Nori, shiny side down, on a rolling mat, longest end toward you.
6. Wet your hands, spread 1 portion of rice in an even layer on the nori
7. Leave 3/4” of nori visible at the end furthest from you
8. Lay the chicken strips in a line on the Nori closest to you
9. Add a line of cucumber
10. Roll the sushi on the mat (Watch a Youtube video to see how)
11. Cut into event slices with a VERY sharp knife so it doesn’t squish.
