Film critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell joined us again this week to review two new projects:

No Time to Die

Mass

For more movie reviews and chances to win exclusive prizes (including from the new film “The Starling”), visit the Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam website or Facebook page below.

http://www.reeltalkwithchuckandpam.com

https://www.facebook.com/reeltalkchuckpam