“Fill the Bus” with the Westville Lions Club

Kids are headed back to school soon, but many don’t have the resources they need to purchase the supplies required for the year. So, the Westville Lions Club is stepping in to help.

This years “Fill the Bus Campaign” is being held July 27th from 9am to 4pm at the New Wave Parking Lot on North State Street in Westville. School supply donations can be dropped off during that time, and 100% of donations go directly to the communities served by the Club.

The Westville Lions Club is part of the largest service organization in the world…providing vision and hearing services to those in need, along with many other humanitarian needs. Where there is a need, there is a Lion.