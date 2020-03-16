Fight the battle against Alzheimer’s from the comfort of your own home

It might come as a surprise, but Alzheimer’s Disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the US, and it is the top cause that has no cure.

The new Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report was released on Wednesday, March 11th and Mike Bius, the Multimedia Education Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter, stopped by to share some of the findings. He also shared more about their fight against dementia, the warning signs to look for in yourself or family members, how the search for a cure is going, and how to get more information.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a “Spring Into Healthy Living” campaign coming up on March 19th. On that day, they will have live educational programs being conducted throughout the state, as well as a live webinar entitled “Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from the Latest Research.” This is free to attend and contains great information about brain health and what you can do to reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

847.324.0384

Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter

207 S. Prospect Rd. Suite 1

Bloomington, IL 61704

http://alz.org/illinois