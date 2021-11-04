Festival of Writers to Feature Leading Literary Voices at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A Festival of Writers—featuring the award-winning Roxane Gay, Jericho Brown and Tracy K. Smith—will be presented at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13, 2021. The culmination of the Year of Creative Writers series, this festival spotlights some of the nation’s leading creative writers and authors.

All events are free and open to the public, but do require tickets. Visit the links below to learn more about each event and to reserve tickets.

Festival of Writers Schedule

All events will be held in the Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts (500 South Goodwin Avenue, Urbana).

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Tracy K. Smith Poetry Reading and Q & A | 4:30 p.m.

Join us for a lively poetry reading and Q & A with the 22nd United States poet laureate: celebrated writer Tracy K. Smith. View event page

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Jericho Brown Poetry Reading and Q & A | 2:00 p.m.

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown will read from a selection of his work and engage in a Q & A. View event page

Roxane Gay and Jericho Brown in Conversation | 4:00 p.m.

Join us for an illuminating conversation with Roxane Gay and Jericho Brown, moderated by University of Illinois Art and Design Professor Stacey Robinson. View event page

Roxane Gay Reading and Q & A | 7:30 p.m.

New York Times bestselling author, professor, editor and leading public voice Roxane Gay will present on her work followed by a Q & A. View event page

About the Year of Creative Writers Series

“A Year of Creative Writers” is a series of conversations in Urbana, Chicago and Springfield with some of the nation’s leading creative writers and authors. It launched in February 2020 with in-person events that spring, pivoting to virtual events in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Year of Creative Writers is presented by Humanities Research Institute and the Creative Writing Program in the Department of English (University of Illinois) and Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Cosponsors include the Institute for the Humanities (University of Illinois Chicago), UIC Program for Writers, UIS Creative Writing, The Champaign Public Library, The Urbana Free Library, Illinois Public Radio and the Illini Union Bookstore.

The series was supported by the Presidential Initiative to Celebrate the Impact of the Arts and the Humanities.

