Festival of Quilts returns to Urbana’s Cunningham Children’s Home

Friday, June 4th and Saturday, June 5th the Festival of Quilts returns to Cunningham Children’s Home. Hundreds of beautiful quilts are on display, many of which are up for sale and/or auction. The quilts can be seen in person and online via their website below. All proceeds go to benefit the services being provided by Cunningham.

Through Cunningham’s residential services, a community converges to give hope to those who need it most—youth who suffer from serious emotional and behavioral challenges and autism spectrum disorders that have been caused by abuse, neglect, mental illness, and more. Their highly-skilled, caring professionals work to provide a therapeutic environment 24 hours a day, every day.

Cunningham offers three Special Education programs where youth experience life changing opportunities that help them develop the learning and coping skills they need to complete high school and become successful in our communities.

17th Annual Festival of Quilts – Friday, June 4th and Saturday, June 5th

Cunningham Children’s Home

1301 N. Cunningham Avenue, Urbana, IL 61802

https://www.cunninghamhome.org/