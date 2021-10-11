Female spy lit taking center stage at Champaign Library

Today, the Champaign Library brought us three books…all about women spies.
A Most Clever Girl – Stephanie Marie Thornton
A Woman of Intelligence – Karin Tanabe
An Unlikely Spy – Rebecca Starford
- On Thursday, October 14, the library is partnering with the CU Jazz Festival to bring you a performance by Andrey Goncalves and Jenelle Orcherton at 5:30 PM in the library’s lobby. Then on Sunday, October 17, join them online at 1 PM for a livestream performance from the Eric Devey Group.
- Learn how to use Instagram to boost your business at the second installment of our Social Media 101 series. It’s at 7 PM on Monday, October 18th. Register online at http://champaign.org/events.
- Bring your kids to the library during the week of October 25th and pick up a free Halloween or fall-themed book for your home library. They have spooky and non-spooky selections available for children ages birth through 5th grade at both the Main Library and at the Douglass Branch Library.