Female owned and grilled: Dis N Dat BBQ

The Dis N Dat restaurant experience is different. From the greeting to the eating, you can feel (and taste) the love and appreciation for their customers in every bite of pulled pork or ribs or macaroni and cheese.

Sharica Carter started her business from the ground up, and she spends much of her time behind the grill. On the weekends, don’t miss Soul Food Sundays…featuring all your Sunday favorites served up generously and topped off with your favorite sweet treats. Just like Granny used to make. It’s available from 11am to 7pm or until they sell out.

https://www.facebook.com/DisNDatBBQ/

Dis N Dat BBQ

217-979-1338

112 E. Congress

Rantoul, IL