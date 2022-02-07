Female entrepreneurs score big this month with stylist, Nicole Mohr

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Stylist, Nicole Mohr, joins us with details on how she plans on giving back to fellow female entrepreneurs in 2022 plus tips on getting the curly hair looks we’re seeing this winter.

Here’s more from Nicole:

In the month of February I’ll be offering a special promotion of 10% off of any service for female entrepreneurs. They have to book during the month of February, but the appointment can be booked for any time in the next 3 months.

I was inspired through conversations with Cynthia Bruno and the organization she has co-founded – The Miss Market.

I can be found online through

Instagram @Mohrhair



Salon website

https://www.bouffantsalonspa.com

Appointments can be scheduled through the link in my bio on Instagram or through the salon website. They can also message me through Instagram with any questions.