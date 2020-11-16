“Feel the Difference and Make a Difference” with Mattex

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lauren Acton, Marketing Director with Mattex, joins us with details on how they at Mattex are partnering up with CU at Home.

Here’s more from Mattex:

We are working with CU at Home to forge a new partnership to help keep Central Illinois residents warm this winter.

We will be giving every customer the opportunity to pay forward $25 off of their home service costs to the organization from now through their One Winter Night fundraiser.

We provide residential and commercial heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services in Champaign, Piatt and Coles Counties.

We want to help every Central Illinois customer to feel the difference while they partner with us in making a difference for their community.

We are celebrating 26 years of being the top-rated, most-trusted and highest-trained team in Illinois.

“Feel the Difference and Make a Difference” is our new promotion. Customers can pay $25 from their service costs forward to our monthly spotlighted charity.