“Feel the Difference and Make a Difference” with Mattex

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mattex was founded in 1994. We have since become the top-rated, most trusted and most trained service provider in Central Illinois. We provide residential and commercial heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services. We have begun a new “Feel the Difference and Make a Difference” promotion, allowing customers to pay it forward to meaningful charities.

We have begun a new “Feel the Difference and Make a Difference” promotion, allowing customers to pay it forward to meaningful charities. Every customer has the opportunity to apply $25 of their service fee towards a donation to Shop with a Cop this winter.

Mattex Service Company
217-502-7367
402 S Staley Rd.

