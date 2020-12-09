“Feel the Difference and Make a Difference” with Mattex

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mattex was founded in 1994. We have since become the top-rated, most trusted and most trained service provider in Central Illinois. We provide residential and commercial heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services. We have begun a new “Feel the Difference and Make a Difference” promotion, allowing customers to pay it forward to meaningful charities.

We are the most highly trained provider of residential and commercial heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services.

We have begun a new “Feel the Difference and Make a Difference” promotion, allowing customers to pay it forward to meaningful charities. Every customer has the opportunity to apply $25 of their service fee towards a donation to Shop with a Cop this winter.

Every customer has the opportunity to apply $25 of their service fee towards a donation to Shop with a Cop this winter. This promotion will end on December 20th.



Mattex Service Company

217-502-7367

402 S Staley Rd.