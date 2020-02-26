February is National Children’s Dental Health Month!

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Gibson Area Hospital Dental Health is a comprehensive oral care clinic within Gibson Area Hospital. Providing this much needed service at the hospital are dentists Areeb Yasin, DMD, and Omar Ali, DMD, both trained to perform the most up-to-date procedures for the highest quality care possible.

We are proud to provide high-quality affordable dental care to underserved patients living in rural communities.

Local families were waiting months or traveling far from home in order to receive dental care options unavailable in this area. Gibson Area Hospital Dental Health appointments can be scheduled within 1 to 2 weeks, compared to the typical 3 to 6 month wait times with other Medicaid providers and local access has reduced transportation barriers. To schedule an appointment, call 217-784-2701.

Gibson Area Hospital Dental Health introduces dental options that are currently unavailable in the area by accepting Medicaid and offering financial assistance based on a patient’s ability to pay. Not intending to compete with other dentists in town, the new practice complements some of the other services offered locally.

Gibson Area Hospital Dental Health

1120 N. Melvin St.

Gibson City, IL