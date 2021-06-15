Father’s Day Menu and Chicken Primavera Spaghetti Squash Boats with Dish Passionate Cuisine

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Collen Hatton with Dish Passionate Cuisine joins us with an easy healthy meal!

Chicken Primavera Spaghetti Squash Boats

For Spaghetti Squash

1 Medium spaghetti squash, cut in half with the seeds removed

1 T Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper to Taste

For Primavera Filling and Topping

1 T Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 red onion, diced

1 orange bell pepper, diced

1 C grape tomatoes, halved

1 medium zucchini, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 t lemon zest

salt and pepper

1/2 t dried basil

1/2 t dried oregano

1/2 t garlic powder

1/2 t onion powder

2 1/2 c shredded chicken

1 c diced fresh mozzarella

1/4 c shaved parmesan cheese

fresh parsley for garnish

Preheat the oven to 400°. Drizzle cut sides of spaghetti squash with oil and season with salt and pepper. Place cut side down on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Roast until tender, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool slightly. Using a fork, break up squash strands.

Meanwhile, make primavera filling: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and pepper and cook until mostly tender, 3 to 4 minutes, then add tomatoes, zucchini, garlic, and lemon zest. Season with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning and cook 3 to 4 minutes more. Stir in chicken and remove from heat.

Divide mixture between spaghetti squash halves and stir to combine. Top each spaghetti squash with cheese and return to the oven to melt, 5 minutes.

Top with Parmesan and parsley to serve.

Dish is ready to celebrate the Fathers, Father-in Laws and all the men that help make your family in your life with our Special Father’s Day Weekend Menu for Saturday June 19th and Sunday 20th. Don’t miss out on this delicious hassle free menu! Spoil them this Father’s Day and order today!

To order online…

https://dishpassionatecuisinecatering.wufoo.com/…/fath…/

…or Message us on Facebook.

Orders are being taken till Thursday the 17th for either Saturday re-heatable meals or Sunday’s hot and ready to go meals! And don’t forget Dish Desserts, a sweet way to show your love this Father’s Day.

Dish is whipping out a delicious pre-Father’s Day Weekend Menu that is sure to be a hit with everyone!

Don’t miss out on our hot meals and sweet treats! To order online…

https://dishpassionatecuisinecatering.wufoo.com/…/dish…/

…or Message us on Facebook.

This menu is good Monday-Friday this week with Free CU/Savoy Deliveries and Curbside Pickup from 11am-6pm (orders in by 5:30pm).

Also this weekend we are doing a special Father’s Day Weekend Only Menu. To check out those details or to order online go to…

https://dishpassionatecuisinecatering.wufoo.com/…/fath…/

Don’t miss out this week and let Dish help with your meal planning.