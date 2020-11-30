Fashion trends with Sweet Daisies Boutique

Sibley, Ill. (WCIA)

Candy Arnold, Owner of Sweet Daisies, shares fun looks this holiday season.

Here’s more from Candy:

Sweet Daisies is a small veteran owned boutique that specializes in clothing and accessories for girls size 4-14 and women size XS-3X

Proud to carry FashionXFaith (pronounced Fashion times Faith) girls’ clothing. The owner and designer, Rita Richardson, grew up in Sibley. The mission of FashionXFaith is to inspire kids to express their faith and share a message of love and hope through what they wear. A portion of their proceeds will always go to charity.

I also carry Grace and Lace which is another giving company that was featured on Shark Tank and gives a portion of every sale to help build orphanages in India and in 2017 built the Freedom Home that saved 65 girls from the horrors of trafficking.

I carry an array of inspirational graphic Tshirts.

Most people comment on the reasonable prices and the charm of the building, which was built around 1905 and was originally the Sibley State Bank. The vault is now the dressing room and still has the original steel vault door attached, but don’t worry we won’t lock you in. There’s now a curtain and a sign above that says: Step in and feel like a million buck$

My mission is to do what’s right for the customer and I love all the friendships I’ve developed since opening the store in 2018.

I offer an incredible continuous rewards program. For every dollar spent you earn one point. Accumulate 100 points and get $10 to spend. No coupons, punch cards to keep up with. Just provide a phone number. It’s that easy!

For every daily total purchase throughout the month of December, each customer will receive a mystery card that will entitle them to a discount to use throughout January 2021. It could be 10, 20, 30, or 50% off.

Sweet Daisies Boutique

205 S. Sciota St

Sibley, IL 61773