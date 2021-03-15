Fashion trends with Maurices

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sarah Thomas, Store Manager at Maurices, joins us with fresh looks for spring.

Maurices believes in style, service, & community. Maurices offers clothes that are on trend, but can be lived in. We carry sizes 0-24 and our pieces are designed to mix with what you have at home. Our stylists are here to make you feel welcome & leave feeling confident. We have also donated to local shelters to give back to our community.

Maurices offers styling events as a convenience to our customers. You call ahead and let us know your sizes, favorite colors, preferred style, and we get a fitting room started for you! Then everything you purchase is additional 15% off on top of any in store promotions. We also offer Curbside Pickup for orders placed. While in store, we can sign you up for our Loyalty program that gets you special deals & let’s you know of upcoming promotions.





Those who book a styling event with us will be entered to win a Maurices giftcard

Maurices

217-355-0944

1901 N Market St

Champaign IL 61820