Spring isn’t Spring without Farmer’s Markets, but this year they’re going to look considerably different than most years. Janie Maxwell with the Illinois Farmers Market joined us to talk about what shoppers can expect, how they can prepare for their market trip, and why it’s important to shop and support local farms and food businesses.

Janie has been working closely with market managers from Champaign-Urbana to guide them on what is being called an “in-and-out market.”