Saturdays from 8am to noon, the Champaign-Urbana Winter Farmers Market is held inside Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana. This week (Saturday, December 18th), the market is offering free “Kids Kits” (while supplies last), which feature a Spinach Ranch Dip…including all necessary ingredients and required instructions. For more details, visit the Land Connection’s website below.

