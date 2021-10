Guest chef Natalie Kenny Marquez and her daughters (Sofia and Cece) stopped by the brand new ciKitchen to whip up Apple Ginger Pancakes with ingredients from Illinois Willows and Weinzierl Fruit. Come to the market on Tuesday, October 26th to pick up your free Kids’ Kit and recreate the recipe at home!

Kids' Kits available on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Champaign Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. at Neil & Washington in downtown Champaign.

