Farm to cup drinks at Bearology

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Whet your whistle this summer at Bearology!

We vow to never use any powder or syrup to build your beverages. Your drink is always made with real ingredients, sourced locally from surrounding farmer’s markets. While we feel good that we can provide you a drink that’s farm-to-cup, you can feel good about supporting your community.

We pride ourselves on 3 philosophies:

  • Real ingredients
  • Sustainability
  • Community

2 new drinks starting August.

  • Kiwi Lemonade Tea
  • Frosted Milk Slush

Bearology
217-800-5729
608 E University Ave
Champaign, IL 61820

