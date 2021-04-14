Family Recipe Spring Salad Dressing: Cooking Up A Storm with Meteorologist Jacob Dickey

Springtime is a wonderful time of the year for lots of things. It’s also the time of year that I love making sure I’m incorporating more and more vegetables into my diet, and one of my favorite ways to do that is with salads. As great as salads are, perhaps what makes a salad the best is the dressing.

These are quick, easy and delicious salad dressings that can be made in a mason jar and tossed in the fridge for easy convenience. I’ve paired my family’s three favorite dressings with recommended salad choices that bring out the best in everything! I hope you enjoy these as much as I do!

Mama Dickey’s Homemade Ranch Dressing

Ingredients:

½ c Mayo

½ c Sour Cream

½ c Buttermilk

2 tsp lemon juice

¾ tsp dill

½ tsp parsley

½ tsp chives

¼ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp sea salt

1/8 tsp pepper



Directions:

Shake together in a Mason Jar. Serve immediately or chill for 24 hours to allow flavors to immerse together even more. Save in fridge for up to one week.

Jacob’s Salad Recommendation: Wedge Salad with diced cherry tomatoes, bacon bits and feta cheese

Aunt Bonnie’s Spinach Salad Dressing

Ingredients:

¾ c sugar

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 c salad oil 1/3 c vinegar

3 tbsp salad mustard

Directions:

Shake together in a Mason Jar. Serve immediately or chill for 24 hours to allow flavors to immerse together even more. Save in fridge for up to three weeks. If salad dressing separates, shake vigorously until mixed.

Jacob’s Salad Recommendation: Spinach salad with egg, mushroom, onion, bacon and cheese

Jacob’s Red Wine Vinaigrette:

Ingredients:

¼ c sugar

¼ c red wine vinegar

2/3 c oil

Pinch of onion

Directions:

Shake together in a Mason Jar. Serve immediately or chill for 24 hours to allow flavors to immerse together even more. Save in fridge for up to three weeks. If salad dressing separates, shake vigorously until mixed.

Jacob’s Salad Recommendation: Mixed greens with mandarin oranges, almond slivers, red onion and mozzarella/feta cheese

