Family fun this summer at Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Dells, WI. (WCIA)

Summer Road Trip to Wisconsin Dells

Here’s what you can expect if they visit this year, especially with COVID.

After a year of lockdowns and safer-at-home warnings, do you expect travelers to get back on the road again this summer?

• We know there is a pent-up demand for travel and summer vacations

o Especially family travel

o Multi-gen reunions with grandparents

o Weddings and pre-wedding gatherings

• Road-trips and car travel will continue to be popular this year as flight hesitancy looms

What can visitors expect this year when they visit Wisconsin Dells?

• We know travel may look a bit different for the time being. Still, there is plenty of fun to be had in Wisconsin Dells

• As mentioned, travel demand is high, so visitors can do a few things to help with their trip:

o Plan ahead- Order or free VG and utilize or trip builder tool on Wisdells.com

 Pick your attractions, restaurants, and accommodations before visiting

o Know wait times and lines will be longer, many businesses are still ramping up their staff, so please exercise patience

o Visit mid-week as an option to evade crowds/lines

o Whenever possible, purchase tickets online to skip the line

o Utilize different dining options like take-out, delivery

Aside from waterparks, what is new in Wisconsin Dells this summer?

Family Fun:

• Chula Vista Resort – opened Soar Like an Eagle, you zipline superhero style while flying down the zipline at speeds of 25 MPH (open-now)

• Wizard Quest, an interactive gaming experience, is upgrading this fall to a new space three times the size and will offer new and heightened quests and fantasy experiences (November)

Couples and Adults:

• Trappers Turn Golf Club will debut a 12-hole short course this summer along with a 1- acre fully lit putting course. – great for families who want to learn or try golf (mid-summer)

• Asgard Axe Throwing downtown opened a vintage adult arcade (open now)

Multi-Gen Travel:

• International Crane Foundation – Newly opened after a $10 million renovation (open now)

• Mid-Continent Railway Museum – underwent a massive exhibit expansion, the largest the museum has undergone in 40 years. (open now)