Family fun footgolf at Lake of the Woods

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

If you’re looking for family fun this summer and you enjoy golfing, kick ball, and soccer, you’ll want to give Footgolf a try out at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.

FootGolf

This is what you get when you combine golf and soccer!

Foot Golf is a lot like regular golf. Players kick off from a tee box and attempt to get their soccer ball into a 21-inch diameter cup using the fewest number of kicks. Foot Golf can be played by children and adults. If you can kick a soccer ball, you can play Foot Golf!

We have added a 9 Hole Foot Golf course around the Par 3 course on the beautiful piece of land between our 18 hole golf course and the main Lake here at Lake of the Woods. Players can play just the 9 holes once or go around for 18 holes or more!

Rates:

FootGolf Daily Fee – $10.00
Soccer Ball Rental $2.00

