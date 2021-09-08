Family fun coming to Seymour with first annual CountryFest

We Produce Farm and SpotOn are putting on the first annual CountryFest in Seymour, IL…a farmer’s market combined with a carnival that will have lots of fun for families and kids. There are going to be food trucks, free bouncy houses, pumpkin hunts, as well as bands and more.

Vendors include:

We Produce LLC – Mums and Pumpkins We Produce LLC – Cotton Candy and Candy We Produce LLC – hamburger/hotdog stand with chips and drinks Popcorn – Fundraiser for Seymour Fire Department 4th of July Weinzierl Fruit and Consulting, LLC – Apples SpotOn – Lee Chassey Burrito King Food Truck Jamie Pierce – Pampered Chef and Scentsy Janie Hennigh – Crafts Rob & Janna Horsch – Plexus; wood toys; and pallet creations Clarenda Taylor – Color Street Nails Bespoke Gift Company – personalized cutting boards, flasks, key chains, etc. Courtney Huffman (Sunday Only) – Good Hart – Matilda Jane Clothing Sarah Gaylord – Monat (Health & Wellness products) Michelle Hoselhorst – mimisbookart.etsy.com – Book art Leslie Johnson – Concrete Art Elizabeth Stamps – (Saturday Only) Face Art, Tattoos and balloons Colleen Keller Storm – Usborne Books Melissa McKinney – Paparazzi Accessories Kim Tuggle – Pink Zebra Bounce Houses – Kinks Tent & Events

CountryFest

211 W. Carper St.

Seymour, IL 61875

