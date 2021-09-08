Family fun coming to Seymour with first annual CountryFest

We Produce Farm and SpotOn are putting on the first annual CountryFest in Seymour, IL…a farmer’s market combined with a carnival that will have lots of fun for families and kids. There are going to be food trucks, free bouncy houses, pumpkin hunts, as well as bands and more.

Vendors include:

  1. We Produce LLC – Mums and Pumpkins
  2. We Produce LLC – Cotton Candy and Candy
  3. We Produce LLC – hamburger/hotdog stand with chips and drinks
  4. Popcorn – Fundraiser for Seymour Fire Department 4th of July
  5. Weinzierl Fruit and Consulting, LLC – Apples
  6. SpotOn – Lee Chassey
  7. Burrito King Food Truck
  8. Jamie Pierce – Pampered Chef and Scentsy
  9. Janie Hennigh – Crafts
  10. Rob & Janna Horsch – Plexus; wood toys; and pallet creations
  11. Clarenda Taylor – Color Street Nails
  12. Bespoke Gift Company – personalized cutting boards, flasks, key chains, etc.
  13. Courtney Huffman (Sunday Only) – Good Hart – Matilda Jane Clothing
  14. Sarah Gaylord – Monat (Health & Wellness products)
  15. Michelle Hoselhorst – mimisbookart.etsy.com – Book art
  16. Leslie Johnson – Concrete Art
  17. Elizabeth Stamps – (Saturday Only) Face Art, Tattoos and balloons
  18. Colleen Keller Storm – Usborne Books
  19. Melissa McKinney – Paparazzi Accessories
  20. Kim Tuggle – Pink Zebra
  21. Bounce Houses – Kinks Tent & Events

CountryFest
211 W. Carper St.
Seymour, IL 61875

SpotOn provides big business technology to small businesses to help them excel and adapt to changes.
CountryFest in Seymour, IL will be a totally unique fusion of farmer’s market, county fair, and carnival with fresh food and produce as well as fun for the whole family.

