Navy Pier is the place to be this spring!

Navy Pier’s Global Connections series, presented by ComEd, continues with two more cultural celebrations. International Carnivale will take place this Saturday, March 5 from 1-5 p.m. in the Aon Ballroom. The one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras event, hosted by Logan Lu, will feature art making activities, music, and dance from across the globe including Brazil, Italy, Puerto Rico and North America. The event will also feature exciting live performances by Chicago Samba, La Tosca, Plena Project presented by Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center and Four Star Brass Band.

The Global Connections series will conclude with Holi, the colorful Hindu springtime festival on Saturday, March 19 from 1-5 p.m. The free public event, sponsored in part by the Delhi Committee of Chicago Sister Cities, invites all to celebrate outdoors on the Pier by throwing handfuls of colored powder, available for purchase on site. Guests can also enjoy free live dance and musical performances inside the Aon Grand Ballroom to continue the celebration.

We are very excited for the St. Patrick’s River-dyeing cruise happening March 12.

The hallmark of St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago is dyeing the river green. Visitors can get up close and personal to the iconic tradition aboard a Seadog boat cruise on the Chicago River. The City Cruises St. Patrick’s Day River Dyeing Cruise, boards at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, March 12. The two-hour cruise features Irish tunes, the best views of the magnificent skyline, and of course green beer! Tickets are $65, available at NavyPier.org

“Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory,” April 7 – June 30

“Stories of Survival: Object. Image Memory,” is an award-winning exhibition of 56 works of art debuting at Navy Pier as a stunning outdoor experience. Featuring powerful collaborative pieces by celebrated photographer Jim Lommasson and survivors of the Holocaust and seven other genocides, including Armenia, Bosnia, Cambodia, Iraq, Rwanda, South Sudan and Syria. Stories of Survival showcases more than 50 personal artifacts brought to America as families fled persecution and war. Presented in partnership with the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, Stories of Survival will be on display outdoors in Polk Bros Park, from April 7 through June 30. Special museum-curated programs are planned for April 27 and June 8. Fifth Third Bank is the Lead Sponsor of Stories of Survival.

“The Pollinators” screening and honey sampling, March 6

In partnership with the One Earth Film Festival, Navy Pier will stream the documentary “The Pollinators,” which sheds light on the imperiled bee, at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 6. After the free screening, Navy Pier’s own “apiarist” or beekeeper, who maintains two hives on the green roof of the People’s Energy Welcome Pavilion, will lead a discussion about the amazing insects responsible for 35 percent of the global food supply. Guests will then sample the honey harvested at Navy Pier. Visitors must register for the event – learn more at NavyPier.org.

Chicago Children’s Museum Family Days, starting March 31

The first of three Chicago Children’s Museum Family Days will be bustling with activities for children ages 1-10 on Thursday, Mach 31. Chicago Children’s Museum Family Days are also scheduled for April 21 and May 19. Museum admission will be free for all three days.

Stroller Grooves, Tuesdays in March & April

Stroller Grooves, a live music series for families and their youngest music fans, returns every Tuesday at noon in March and April at the Mural Corner in the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion. Performers include the Q Brothers and Little Miss Ann.

Chicago Ale Fest, March 26

The Chicago Ale Fest will feature more than 150 different craft beers, Chicago’s favorite food trucks, live music from a local DJ, and games on Saturday, March 26, in the historic Aon Grand Ballroom. Tickets are $55 until March 17, when the price increases to $65. Tickets are available here.

EXPO CHICAGO, April 7-10

EXPO CHICAGO, International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, will return to Navy Pier, from April 7-10, in Festival Hall. More than 140 preeminent international artists and galleries will exhibit contemporary art, from large installations to rare books and prints. Chicago was the site of the first international art show in the Americas 40 years ago, and now EXPO CHICAGO has committed to return to Navy Pier in April 2023 and 2024. Individual tickets start at $30; a ticket with an hour-long guided tour is $50; and a three-day pass is available for $45. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Senior and student discounts are available. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Golden-Con: Thank You for Being a Fan, April 22-24

Friends, pals and confidants are invited to share the love and celebrate their favorite show, “The Golden Girls,” at Golden-Con: Thank You for Being a Fan, April 22-24 in the Aon Grand Ballroom. The three-day convention will feature trivia contests, a “Greatest Gift” market, live parody shows from Hell in a Handbag Theater, a disco party, panel discussions, and autograph and photo opportunities with stars, producers, and others who worked on the classic show. The event will also feature special appearances by people involved with the show, including Cindy Fee, the singer who performed the iconic theme song; producers Stan Zimmerman and Marsha Posner-Williams; and actors John Schuck, Dinah Manoff, and Lyn Greene, who played Young Dorothy. David Mathews, who started the online petition that led to Betty White hosting “Saturday Night Live,” will also attend. Tickets start at $25, and several packages, including VIP, will be available. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Current COVID safety protocols

Navy Pier has aligned with the City and State by lifting the face mask requirement at the Pier. Additionally, guests will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination to dine or drink indoors at Navy Pier, effective February 28. Navy Pier has strictly adhered to the City’s covid mitigation mandates and will continue to do so should the need arise. Mask requirements will continue where federally mandated, such as on public transit and in high-risk settings including healthcare facilities and congregate care.