Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

John Lubinski, PE teacher at Potomac Grade School is back with family friendly physical education games to play at home

It’s summer! There are lots of activities you can do as a family to get moving and enjoy the sunshine!

Family bike rides, outdoor scavenger hunts and going to the park are just a few fun things you can do… but if you want to get more creative with your outdoor fun, we have some ideas for you!

Water Balloon Home Run Derby

Equipment Needed:

Enough water balloons for each player to have equal attempts

Wiffle ball bat

Directions:

Underhand toss to batter

Every hit counts as a point

Most points wins

Sidewalk Chalk Hopscotch/Mural

Equipment Needed:

Sidewalk chalk

Masking tape (for mural)

Mural Directions:

Masking tape on driveway or sidewalk

Lay in random patterns and angles

Color in all the spaces with different colored chalk

Pull up tape when all spots are filled in

Homemade Horseshoes

Equipment Needed:

2 paper towel tubes

2 paper plates per player PLUS 1 for each goal

Directions:

Cut a hole in the middle of 2 paper plates and stand the paper towel tubes into them (goals)

Cut the ENTIRE MIDDLE out of the remaining plates (horseshoes) nd decorate in you want

Attempt to toss the paper ring around the tube

1 point for hitting the paper towel tube, 2 points for landing the ring around the tube

Increase/Reduce distance to make easier or more difficult

Most points wins