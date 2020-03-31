Family friendly movie suggestions with Chuck & Pam

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

With so many at-home viewing options, it’s sometimes difficult to cut through it all and find something worthwhile to watch as a family. Here to give you some suggestions for family movie time are film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

Pam’s Picks

Inside Out – After young Riley is uprooted from her Midwest life and moved to San Francisco, her emotions – Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness – conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house, and school. (Disney+)

My Dog Skip – A shy boy grows up in 1940s Mississippi with the help of his beloved dog, Skip. (Amazon Prime/HBO)

Chuck’s Picks

McFarland USA – Jim White moves his family after losing his last job as a football coach. He sees that some of the students are worth starting a cross-country team and turns seven students with no hope into one of the best cross-country teams. (Amazon Prime/STARZ)

Rango – Rango is an ordinary chameleon who accidentally winds up in the town of Dirt, a lawless outpost in the Wild West in desperate need of a new sheriff. (Amazon Prime/EPIX)