Breaking News
Stay-At-Home executive order extended to April 30
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH reports a total of 5,994 COVID-19 cases, including 99 deaths in Illinois Live Coronavirus Tracker

Family friendly movie suggestions with Chuck & Pam

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

With so many at-home viewing options, it’s sometimes difficult to cut through it all and find something worthwhile to watch as a family. Here to give you some suggestions for family movie time are film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

Pam’s Picks

Inside Out – After young Riley is uprooted from her Midwest life and moved to San Francisco, her emotions – Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness – conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house, and school. (Disney+)

My Dog Skip – A shy boy grows up in 1940s Mississippi with the help of his beloved dog, Skip. (Amazon Prime/HBO)

Chuck’s Picks

McFarland USA – Jim White moves his family after losing his last job as a football coach. He sees that some of the students are worth starting a cross-country team and turns seven students with no hope into one of the best cross-country teams. (Amazon Prime/STARZ)

Rango – Rango is an ordinary chameleon who accidentally winds up in the town of Dirt, a lawless outpost in the Wild West in desperate need of a new sheriff. (Amazon Prime/EPIX)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss