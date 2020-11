Tillable helps landlords receive fair market value for their farmland, connects farmers with more land, and simplifies lease management for land investors. Their goal is to bring transparency to the farmland rental process with a "Hassle-Free Lease."

First, Tillable determines a fair rental price with the landowner and then pays that amount to them upfront. Then every farm goes through a price discovery process, where farmers make offers on the land they want to rent. This ensures that farmers have a voice in determining the fair market rental value that they will pay to farm the land.