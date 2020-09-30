“Fall into Local” this weekend on the Monticello square

Monticello is having a fun event on October 3rd called “Fall into Local.” Three different music acts will be performing throughout the day on the square: Kickin’& Pickin’, Emily Hough, and Black Eyed Lillies! The downtown dining parklets will be expanded so more people can sit down and eat, and many shops will be having specials and deals.

Last but not least, Willowtree Mission’s annual Scarecrow Walk is in full swing so you can check out the fun scarecrows in the downtown as well. The Scarecrow Walk is part of a combined effort of multiple not-for-profit organizations, within Piatt County, providing Thanksgiving Dinner to 75 families that might not have been able to afford it otherwise.

For details on “Fall into Local,” check out their Facebook page, or connect with them below:

Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Monticello Main Street

217-762-7921

200 E Railroad St, Monticello IL 61856

http://www.makeitmonticello.com