Fall fun with Visit Champaign County

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

I typically view September as our New Year in Champaign County, with students back, we’re usually bustling with activities and events. This September may be a lot different, but there are new ways to engage with our favorite events and early fall activities.

We have several virtual events happening this month that will both entertain you and connect you to our community.

Starting us out is the CU Black & African Arts Festival, back for it’s second year. They’ll kick us off on Labor Day with a Youth Day-Kids Corner and Online Meet Up. Throughtout the month, you can shop from the arts vendors, access specials at Black-owned restaurants, listen to a global music jam, and workout to an Afro-beats exercise session.

From September 25–27, the annual Pride Fest will go virtual under the theme, “Staying Apart, Rising United.” While we’ll miss the parade through downtown, you can attend mixers, youth programming, support local businesses and take part in many other online activities.

Pygmalion is taking it’s 16th year completely virtual with free programming from a virtual escape room, talks from personalities like Ilana Glazer, a screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a panel from cast members, and literature talks from national and local authors.

Don’t want to just be virtual? We have plenty of in-person activities to, as long as you’re masked up and safe to go out.

Allerton will be offering drive-in movies at their Music Barn several weekends in September, showing films Akeelah and the Bee and Remember the Titans.

Fun fall activities are back although looking a little different. Check out Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch where you can pick your apples and pumpkins and shop their store. Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch will open this month with their new Corn Maze, “Under the Sea”. Work your way through the Mermaid themed maze while social distancing.

Several museums are back open, including both Krannert Art Museum and Spurlock Museum on campus. Check out their reservation system before heading out.