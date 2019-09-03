Fall fun with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is back with a look at their upcoming events in September.

Prairie Stories

Sat, September 14, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday, September 14

PRAIRIE STORIES

Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Go back in time and experience what life was like in nineteenth century east-central Illinois! The day begins with artisan demonstrations (including blacksmithing featuring renowned blacksmiths from Colonial Williamsburg) and outdoor cooking. Hands-on activities like candle dipping and butter churning begin at noon. We also feature live American folk music and dancing with the Central Illinois English Country Dancers! Enjoy 19th century schoolhouse lessons and discover how people of the past used their gardens for more than just food! All ages. FREE. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.

Friday, September 27

STARWATCH

North Waterfowl Management Area, Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Join the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society for an evening with the stars at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, now a designated International Dark Sky Park. We will meet at the North Waterfowl Management Area to view the stars, planets, and more! Weather-permitting, the program will go until 11 p.m., but you may leave when you wish. All ages. FREE. For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.

PLEASE NOTE: In the event of inclement weather or cloudy skies, the cloud date is September 28. Call (217) 351-2567 for weather updates. Cancellation notices will be posted at least two hours before the program on the Planetarium’s (217) 351-2567 phone line, and on the CCFPD and CUAS Facebook pages.