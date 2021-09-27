Fall finds at Plush Boutique

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Courtney Conlin, owner of Plush Boutique, shares what’s trending this fall as well as what’s new at the boutique.

Here’s more from Courtney:

We have launched our app, Shop Plush, and bought a mobile Boutique. We have also added a corporate office where we film all of our items and go live twice per week. We do private parties and have fundraising options available!







For those who are not comfortable shopping with groups of people, we are still offering times to shop after hours due to covid. I travel all over each year to make sure Plush has the latest trends that are on point for you!























We just added the Kendra Scott line to our store!!





New shoppers can download our app and use code APP20 for 20% off their first app purchase!