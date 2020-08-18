Fall day camps offered at Decatur Park District

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

The Decatur Park District is offering fall day camp at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) to help meet the need of working parents with students who are attending school virtually this quarter.

The program provides a safe place for kids during their virtual e-learning school day. Campers can work on their required e-learning assignments and will also have the opportunity to participate in arts and crafts, group games and free play. A snack, quiet workspace and physical, nutritional and creative activities will be provided by camp counselors.

Campers will be required to bring their own mask, e-learning devices, headphones, lunch and a water bottle. All current CDC and IDPH guidelines for sanitation, social distancing and face coverings will be followed.

Pre-registration is required. Parent packets can be requested from danitad@decparks.com or picked up at DISC prior to first day of attendance. Go online to www.decatur-parks.org or call the DISC at 429-3472.

Fall Day Camp:

Dates: Monday – Friday, August 17 – October 9 (no camp September 7)

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Age: Day Camp, ages 5 – 14

Fee: $160/week ($140 with resident discount)

$40/day ($35 with resident discount)

(15% discount for each additional sibling)

Location: DISC, 1295 W. Wood

Note: Please bring a sack lunch, mask, e-learning device, headphones and water bottle.

DECATUR PARK DISTRICT TO OFFER P.E. IN THE PARK PROGRAM

DECATUR, IL – To meet the need of physical activity during virtual e-learning school days, the Decatur Park District is offering P.E. in the Park at Fairview Park Pavilion #1 from August 17 – October 8.

This program provides a unique opportunity for students aged 5-13 to remain active during their virtual e-learning school days. The 8-week program offers outdoor fitness, running, soccer, whiffle ball, kickball and more. Students can attend on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:15 – noon for $69 ($62 with resident discount). If students want to attend both sessions for a total of four days per week, that is an additional option. Scholarships are available.

All current CDC and IDPH guidelines for sanitation, social distancing and face coverings will be followed. Students should wear athletic clothing, tennis shoes and bring their own water bottle and mask.

To register, call 217-429-3472 or go online to www.decatur-parks.org. Check out our online August/September Activity Guide for additional fall activity and program news.

P.E. in the Park:

Dates: Monday – Thursday, August 17 – October 8 (not meeting September 7)

Time: 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Age: Grades K- 8

Fee: $69 for 2-days/week for 8 weeks ($62 with resident discount)

Location: Fairview Park, Pavilion #1 (2095 W. Eldorado St.)

Note: Please bring a mask and water bottle.