Fall bulb planting tips

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Most gardeners aren’t thinking about spring flowers right now, but it’s the perfect time to plant bulbs that will flower in early spring.
• Spring flowering bulbs by flowering time
o Very Early
Snow crocus
Spring beauty
Snow drops
o Mid Spring
Daffodils
Tulips
Hyacinth
o Late Spring
Alliums
Late Tulips or Daffodils
• Why to plant them:
o They provide early spring beauty when most of the garden is bare
o They are an important food source for pollinators early in the season
• How to plant them:
o Plant bulbs about 2-3 times deeper than the bulb is wide
o Tools for planting:
Handheld drill with auger
Bulb tool
Trowel
o Plant in areas with good drainage
To improve drainage:
• consider adding mulch or organic matter individual planting holes
• use raised beds
• Add mulch or organic matter to larger areas with tillage
o May want to consider squirrel protection – add hardware cloth or chicken wire to the soil surface
• Where to plant them:
o Naturalized plantings – plant anywhere in the landscape to mimic naturalized populations
Daffodils are a good example
o Interspersed in existing garden beds – plant individual bulbs throughout your garden to fill space and flower before other perennials get going
o Plant small (or large) patches – for maximum display, plant in a solid patch if you have the space
