Fall bulb planting tips

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Most gardeners aren’t thinking about spring flowers right now, but it’s the perfect time to plant bulbs that will flower in early spring.

• Spring flowering bulbs by flowering time

o Very Early

 Snow crocus

 Spring beauty

 Snow drops

o Mid Spring

 Daffodils

 Tulips

 Hyacinth







o Late Spring

 Alliums

 Late Tulips or Daffodils

• Why to plant them:

o They provide early spring beauty when most of the garden is bare

o They are an important food source for pollinators early in the season

• How to plant them:

o Plant bulbs about 2-3 times deeper than the bulb is wide

o Tools for planting:

 Handheld drill with auger

 Bulb tool

 Trowel

o Plant in areas with good drainage

 To improve drainage:

• consider adding mulch or organic matter individual planting holes

• use raised beds

• Add mulch or organic matter to larger areas with tillage

o May want to consider squirrel protection – add hardware cloth or chicken wire to the soil surface

• Where to plant them:

o Naturalized plantings – plant anywhere in the landscape to mimic naturalized populations

 Daffodils are a good example

o Interspersed in existing garden beds – plant individual bulbs throughout your garden to fill space and flower before other perennials get going

o Plant small (or large) patches – for maximum display, plant in a solid patch if you have the space

