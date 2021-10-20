Fall bulb planting tips

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Most gardeners aren’t thinking about spring flowers right now, but it’s the perfect time to plant bulbs that will flower in early spring.

• Spring flowering bulbs by flowering time
o Very Early
 Snow crocus
 Spring beauty
 Snow drops

o Mid Spring
 Daffodils
 Tulips
 Hyacinth

o Late Spring
 Alliums
 Late Tulips or Daffodils

• Why to plant them:
o They provide early spring beauty when most of the garden is bare
o They are an important food source for pollinators early in the season

• How to plant them:
o Plant bulbs about 2-3 times deeper than the bulb is wide
o Tools for planting:
 Handheld drill with auger
 Bulb tool
 Trowel

o Plant in areas with good drainage

 To improve drainage:
• consider adding mulch or organic matter individual planting holes
• use raised beds
• Add mulch or organic matter to larger areas with tillage
o May want to consider squirrel protection – add hardware cloth or chicken wire to the soil surface

• Where to plant them:
o Naturalized plantings – plant anywhere in the landscape to mimic naturalized populations
 Daffodils are a good example
o Interspersed in existing garden beds – plant individual bulbs throughout your garden to fill space and flower before other perennials get going
o Plant small (or large) patches – for maximum display, plant in a solid patch if you have the space

Connect with the U of I Extension HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon