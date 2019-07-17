Faith in the Community: 5K Race to End Slavery

We tend to think of slavery as a problem from the past but, sadly, that really isn’t the case. Here to talk about an upcoming event designed to help eradicate slavery is Meridith Foster from WBGL radio.

5K Race to End Slavery

Saturday, August 10th near St. Thomas More H.S.

All proceeds benefit International Justice Mission (IJM)

$10 registration fee

https://www.wbgl.org/2019/06/27/race-to-end-slavery/

IJM is the largest anti-slavery organization in the world. They know where slaves are. Your help is needed to rescue them. Their mission is to set slaves free, throw oppressors in jail, and ultimately to stop slave trade forever. You can join International Justice Mission in this fight, and help rescue slaves every day.