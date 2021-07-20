Faith in Action to host Quarter Auction

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Faith In Action is a volunteer caregiving ministry designed to be the helping hands and hearts to the Piatt County community. It is a home-based and community-based outreach program targeting senior adults in the Piatt County area.

Faith In Action organizes caring people (volunteers) of all faiths who wish to offer support and companionship to senior adults.

Faith In Action of Piatt County began in 1997 as an outreach project of Piatt County Nursing Home. It joins over 600 Interfaith Caregiver programs throughout the country and is part of the Faith In Action National Network. Every community in Piatt County has an association with Faith In Action. The Program has over 30 collaborative partnerships with congregations in the Piatt County area.

Services include:

Transportation for Doctor Appointments and Errands

Short-Term Meal Preparation

Telephone Reassurance

Companionship/Visiting

Grocery Shopping

Chores

Respite Care

Ramp Building

NVCN-logoFor more information, call 217-762-7575, ext. 3

QUARTER AUCTION

SATURDAY, JULY 31ST

10:20AM

MONTICELLO COMMUNITY BUILDING