Facial treatments for your skin with Michelle Benjamin

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Michelle Benjamin has been an esthetician for 27 years and prides herself in making a connection with her guest.

Here’s more from Michelle:

I help guests decide which facial treatment is best for their skin, what’s the difference between all your facials, and home care rituals.

Creating an experience just for them to feel comfortable in a safe facial sanctuary environment. Educating them and always giving them tips and tricks. I go above and beyond for my guest.

My treatments are more than a facial it’s an experience From head to toe, full of nourishment for your skin with results-driven products to help treat your skin and feed your soul!

I help all skin types from acne, sensitive, mature, dry, combination, oily, and all the above. For women, men, and teens.

Michelle Benjamin

Something You Salon

1401 South State Street

Champaign IL 61820