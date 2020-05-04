Facebook mile challenge with Chix in Training

Villa Grove, Ill. (WCIA)

The Chix in Training aren’t letting the coronavirus stop them from being active!

Here’s more from Tish & Rebekah:

We have been doing a fun mile challenge on facebook in April to give the ladies (and the men who also joined us) to give them a goal and somewhere for their mind to go while gyms are closed and many are working from home. We are also posting our online workouts on our facebook page and YouTube channel for families to access. Actually, our high-schoolers are getting the links from the P.E. teacher to use on their online curriculum!

If you need a fitness boost you’re invited to hop on the online challenge or workout with the Chix at home online!