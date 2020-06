Father’s Day is just around the corner and there are thousands of films that feature extraordinary dads. So, this week, movie critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell decided to review several of their favorites:

Chuck’s picks: To Kill a Mockingbird and The Pursuit of Happyness

Pam’s picks: Morris from America and Toni Erdmann

For more movie reviews and chances to win fun, movie-related prizes, visit Chuck and Pam on their website or their Facebook page.