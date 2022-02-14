Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a rise in home workout apps as more and more people are choosing to forgo the pricey gym membership to keep working out from home even as they reopen. But, for those with a history of injuries, working out from home can risk reinjury.

University of Illinois student, Joseph Rejive has seen how injuries can happen without correct form or guidance, so that’s why he helped create EZPT, an app to help people workout from home safely. The platform that has won awards from the NFL and Magic Johnson provides a personalized plan powered by AI coaching that evaluates technique, offers tips for improving form, and tracks biomechanic progress.



The EZPT app is an AI powered personal coach that recommends users biospecific exercises to reduce pain and improve mobility. First, we test users’ mobility through an assessment to test their baseline range of motion, designed by movement health experts from Stanford Medicine and University of Pittsburgh PT School (#1 in the world). We are able to collect self-reported data about where a user has pain and gather mobility data with computer vision to give exercise and routine recommendations. During exercise, we use computer vision to provide real-time audio feedback to prevent injuries. Based on their continuous range of motion improvements, our model continues to recommend new programs to continue progression safely. The best part is, all of this can be done through your smartphone, so no matter where you are, you have access to tools that can help you work out safely and without worry.

People often think fitness and physical therapy are two separate fields in movement health. In reality, movement health is a spectrum, which ranges from people learning how to walk to olympic level athletes. EZPT aims to provide routines that mix prehab and rehab into daily exercise.

Many people are apprehensive about working out after suffering an injury – and rightly so. Oftentimes, people don’t know where their pain is coming from, what caused it, and how to fix it. EZPT removes all this guesswork by analyzing your biomechanics and giving specific recommendations that are best for your movement health. This allows you to focus on exercising without worrying about reinjury.

The app is also available on both the App Store and the Google Play Store, so anyone with a smartphone is able to access it.

Not only do we work to prevent reinjury, we also serve to increase accessibility to world class fitness trainers. Our AI powered technology analyzes your movement and detects what muscle groups are deficient. By combining this information with any pain you experience on your body, we can recommend exercises and routines that are best suited to your needs. In addition, we connect users with trainers from all around the world. Trainers are able to post different routines to our platform, and users can select which ones to follow, depending on their needs. This allows users to work with trainers who can guide them through any injuries they face – all through your phone!

