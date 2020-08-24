Extending the season with late summer planting for a fall harvest

Piatt County, Ill. (WCIA)

Jeanitta Shoraga shares tips on how you can extend the season with late summer planting for a fall harvest.

Up-coming Master Gardner training:

Master Gardeners are volunteers who have received over 60 hours of training from Extension Educators and State Specialists from the University of Illinois. They receive training in order to share unbiased, reliable, research-based information with home landscapers and gardeners. Another important function is to encourage young people to enjoy the pleasures of flower and vegetable growing.

The Master Gardener program is an all-volunteer program sanctioned by the land grant institution in each state and functions as an extension of the college or university. In Illinois, the program is sponsored by University of Illinois Extension.

Piatt County Master Gardeners volunteer to maintain gardens in downtown Monticello, the Monticello area community garden, Allerton Park and at the historic Bryant Cottage. In the summer, you can find them at the Monticello Farmer’s Market from 3 to 6 pm answering horticulture questions.

The mission of the Illinois Master Gardener program is “Helping Others Learn to Grow.” To become a Master Gardener all you need is an interest in gardening, time to volunteer in the community, and a desire to share your knowledge with others.

Master Gardener training, taught by University of Illinois Extension educators and specialists, emphasizes practical, research-based information.Training topics include: botany, annuals and perennials, soils, insects, woody ornamentals, vegetables, fruits, turf, integrated pest management, and wildlife. After the training program, Master Gardeners volunteer their time and expertise by sharing their horticulture skills with the community through garden projects, educational outreach and helping others learn to grow.