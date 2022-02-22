Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Express Employment Professionals are often lumped into the category of a “Temp Agency” when in fact the majority of what they do is Evaluation to Hire.

Here’s more from Express Employment Professionals:

We land someone in a job for a set amount of hours and when they hit that threshold, they are hired on and often will receive a bump in their pay.

In 2021 we were amongst the Top 5 Employers in Champaign County. We paid an average of 1,000 people a week and paid almost 6,000 different people!

We help connect qualified Job Seekers to companies that have positions to fill.

The question we get most is whether or not there is a cost to the Job Seeker for our services. There is not!

We are quite different from most Staffing Agencies:

For the Candidate, we are a custom job search service. We take time to get to know the candidate, their background and skill set, their desired pay and schedule, and from there work to match them with one of our clients. Even if their desired job isn’t one that we have available, we will reach out on their behalf to get them a foot in the door. We have a tremendous success rate doing just that.

For the Client, we provide much more than “temps”. (In fact, we loathe the word “temps” and the term “temp agency”). We are filling their open positions with real people. People who we will interview, vet, and only present to that company with a sense of confidence that they are fit for the role to be filled. From years of not just staffing experience, but staffing experience in THIS community, we are able to make suggestions to clients to help grow and sustain their business. This is a service that is most certainly not limited to manufacturing, though that sector provides the bulk of our business.

In the spring we will resume Job Fairs so follow us on Facebook to be the first to see that schedule!

We are presenting a check to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank on Friday April 1st at Ruler Foods in Champaign. There isn’t much else we’ll be doing there, but would like to encourage donations at EIFoodbank.org.

Express Employment Professionals – Champaign, IL

1001 North Mattis Avenue Champaign, IL 61821

http://www.expresspros.com/champaignil