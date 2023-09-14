Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready to embark on a fascinating journey through the world of animal tracks and signs as we welcome Veterinary Students from with U of I Wildlife Clinic to the show. Sarah and Sydney joins us to shed light on how we can use the footprints and other telltale signs left by animals to uncover the hidden treasures in our yards, parks, and outdoor spaces.

To make the learning experience even more exciting, Sarah and Sydney brings along some sand imprinted with various animal footprints.

For those eager to dive deeper into the world of wildlife tracks, our guests from U of I Vet Med recommends checking out the Wildlife Medical Clinic’s website. You can find a wealth of information on animal signs and tracks at Wildlife Illinois. Additionally, you can access this page by visiting the Wildlife Medical Clinic website, navigating to resources, and clicking on the link to contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, followed by wildlife identification.