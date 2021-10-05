Exploring the outdoors with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a great time to get out and explore in your local forest preserves.

Thank you to the voters – Here’s a few projects we’ve done this year with the referendum dollars we received.

Please keep your dogs on a leash when in the preserves.

Wilderness Living Skills Workshop
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 15-17 6pm-12pm
Middle Fork River Forest Preserve

Saturday, October 16
HARVEST FEST
Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 2-5 p.m.

Connect with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon