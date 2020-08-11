Exploring Cinema at Tuscola Public Library

Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

Devin Black with the Tuscola Public Library is back with a look at books available at the library.

History of the Ancient World: nonfiction work detailing human history to the fall of Rome



Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: The Hunger Games prequel book that came out recently



Llama Unleashes the Alpacalypse: kid’s picture book, Llama creates a replicator and replicates too many Alpacas to help him clean, unleashing the alpacalypse

We’re still doing film and book discussions, as well as a program about cooking. All virtual.

Events:

Exploring Cinema

Wednesday, August 12th

Watership Down, copies at the library

Zoom ID 818 0867 8963 password: library

Book Discussion

Elegant Universe pickup from the library

Wednesday, August 26th

Zoom ID 836 5645 3252 password: library