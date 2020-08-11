Exploring Cinema at Tuscola Public Library

Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)
Devin Black with the Tuscola Public Library is back with a look at books available at the library.
History of the Ancient World: nonfiction work detailing human history to the fall of Rome
Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: The Hunger Games prequel book that came out recently
Llama Unleashes the Alpacalypse: kid’s picture book, Llama creates a replicator and replicates too many Alpacas to help him clean, unleashing the alpacalypse
We’re still doing film and book discussions, as well as a program about cooking. All virtual.
Events:
Exploring Cinema
Wednesday, August 12th
Watership Down, copies at the library
Zoom ID 818 0867 8963 password: library
Book Discussion
Elegant Universe pickup from the library
Wednesday, August 26th
Zoom ID 836 5645 3252 password: library