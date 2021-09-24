Explore the wildlife at upcoming Vet Med Open House

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Sam Sander is back from the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic to share details on upcoming events for the WMC: namely our upcoming swag sale, monthly outreach newsletter, and fundraiser.

Fundraiser at Jarling’s Custard Cup

Sept 27

Come one, come all! Explore your love for animals at our student-run event which hosts lots of exhibits and activities, animals, and learning opportunities! Vet Med Open House showcases the animals, science, and diverse opportunities that all fit within a veterinary career. Whether you’re interested in becoming a veterinarian, love being around animals, or are just a curious cat in general, come out to the Vet Med Open House!

To protect public health, many exhibits will be located outside in tents. The usual “Kids Tent” activities have been suspended this year to avoid extended close proximity of individuals.

Learn more about the event, access our downloadable flyer, and check out our virtual open house

at vetmed.illinois.edu/openhouse!

Join us on the Vet Med campus, with free parking at 2001 S. Lincoln Ave., Urbana, Ill.

Please note that the event is for human visitors only.