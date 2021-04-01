Explore the outdoors this spring

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

As the weather starts to warm, and our community and State recover from the pandemic, more opportunities will open up to be out and about in the community. We have a few ideas for this April!

Visit the Goats—Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery is bringing back their popular Babies & Brunch event. Each spring, over 100 baby goats are born, and are so much fun to watch. You can head out to the farm and visit with them while enjoying delicious breakfast items with local foods from area chefs. This year, they are requiring reservations for up to 50 people, so be sure to book yours now!

See a Drive-In Movie—Allerton Park & Retreat Center is bringing back their Sunset Drive-In Movie series this spring. The first one is Wonder Woman 1984 and you can check out out next Friday & Saturday. Held at their beautiful Music Barn, you can snuggle up in your car and bring your favorite treats. Be sure to by your tickets in advance so you have a spot!

Live Music—With warmer weather in the forecast, our venues are welcoming back musicians for live, outdoor performances. Pour Brothers already has a few on their calendar for April, and coming soon will be music at other local venues like Rose Bowl Tavern, Nola’s, and Iron Post.

Farmer’s Markets—Outdoor markets will soon make a return! The first to come back is from one of our regional partners—Sullivan. They’re weekly market, happening on Wednesdays, returns on April 14. By May 1, the Urbana Market at the Square returns to Lincoln Square with safety measures still in place. During a normal year, there’s a farmer’s market on 5 different days during the week, so stay tuned as markets in Monticello, Rantoul, Homer, Champaign and the Student market return so you can make plans to pick up local ingredients and support area farmers.