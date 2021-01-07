Explore the great outdoors with Green Acres Sportsman’s Club

Roberts, Ill. (WCIA).

Outdoor enthusiasts can discover a variety of hunting styles at Green Acres Sportsman’s Club in Roberts.

From traditional upland and duck hunting to British-style driven pheasant shooting days to sporting clays and gun dog training programs, Green Acres offers visitors a slice of England in the midwest and the opportunity to improve one’s skills.

ciLiving catches up with expert instructor Keith Coyle about the hunt club and shares what one can expect for the winter season.

