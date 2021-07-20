Explore Frank Lloyd-Wright’s Dana-Thomas House

Historic Dana-Thomas House Neighborhood Walking Tour

The Education Committee of the Dana-Thomas House Foundation recently published a booklet/map for a self-guided, one-mile, walking tour of the historic Dana House Neighborhood. Visit 15 sites. Learn about the people and history of the area while following along in a colorful booklet and map. See National historic landmarks including the Dana-Thomas House, Hickox Apartments, Governor’s Mansion, and Vachel Lindsay home, as well as a home where Charles Lindbergh stayed and houses of Susan Lawrence Dana’s neighbors.

Booklets/maps can be picked up at the Dana-Thomas House Foundation office (302 E. Lawrence) or at the Springfield Visitor Center (Old State Capital Plaza). 217-788-9452

Cost: Free

“They are Selling My Things” – the 1943 Six-Day Auction of Susan Lawrence Dana’s Estate – webinar

When: July 28, 7:00 PM

On the 78th anniversary of one of the original days of the 1943 auction, enter the “virtual” tent and hear about the pre-auction excitement throughout Springfield and the events of the auction, as well as items reacquired by the Foundation for the House. Sign up at dana-thomas.org/special-events. Sponsored by Patty Doyle Associates Auction Gallery.

Cost: $5 members, $10 non-members

Register at https://dana-thomas.org/special-events/

“Walking in the Footsteps of Susan Dana…from Suffrage to Equal Rights”

August 7, 9 AM – 12 PM at Southwind Park, 4965 South 2nd Street

Walk to explore the path that our Illinois and Springfield heroes and heroines took to give women, and later women of color, the right to vote. Please join a Walk-A-Thon fundraiser with 5 stations (over 2.5 miles) to follow in the footsteps of key figures, both White and African-American, in the women’s suffrage movement from 1818-2018, as their disappointments and multiple challenges are re-enacted along the way. Local reenactors – Roni Betts, Pat Foster, Kathryn Harris, Carrie Kincaid, Tracy Petro, Dennis Rendleman, and Linda Schneider – will present information about people and events in the suffrage movement in Illinois.

Cost: $20.00 (children under 12 – free) at day of event. Walkers wanting a t-shirt must register by July 23, cost $35 (registration and t-shirt).

Register at https://dana-thomas.org/special-events/

Sponsored by the Dana-Thomas House Foundation. The DTHF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, incorporated in 1983 to promote, preserve and protect the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house.