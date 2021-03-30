Experiencing bubble tea at Latea Bubble Tea Lounge

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

At Latea they only use natural and fresh ingredients, with whole-leaf teas(unlike most competitors).

Here’s more from Latea:

We make our own boba from scratch with our founder grandmother’s recipe

Promotion of tea-drinking culture, present in Asia for thousands of years

Focus on a personalized guest experience

Retail sale of specialty loose-leaf tea blends

Fresh baked pastries utilizing premium ingredients



We would like to promote culture awareness through our product. It’s not just a cup of drink; its about experience.

What’s Bubble Tea?

It’s a tea beverage which you can create base on your preference. We hope through our drink we can share our culture background with our guest and our community, and breach the gape of cultural understanding.



We have a new drink we just launched recently, Cream Brule Matcha Latte and Cream Brule Milk Tea.

Latea Bubble Tea

253-886-9887

601 S 6th St #105, Champaign, IL 61820