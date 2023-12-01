Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

This holiday season, let Visit Effingham be your guide to curating the perfect Midwestern Yuletide Getaway… Christmas in Effingham is a magical time (and place) to celebrate the season with the ones you love. Embrace traditions, both new and old, and enjoy holiday experiences for all ages.

You can visit our Wonderland in Lights, the drive-thru holiday light display 7 days a week -now through New Years (Santa visits each Saturday to hand out toys to the kids), and extend the fun at Light Up the Lawn in downtown Effingham where you’ll find our larger than life 3D light displays in downtown Effingham.

And don’t forget about Hometown Christmas on Saturday, December 2nd in downtown Effingham where you can enjoy Santa’s workshop, train barrel rides, horse drawn carriage rides and more. Stick around for the lighted Christmas parade and Santa visits, too.

Business/Organization Web Address

http://visiteffinghamil.com